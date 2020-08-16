Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif has started contacts with party allies, says in media reports.

A delegation led by Prof. Sajid Mir, head of Central Jamiat Ahle Hadith has called on her to discuss the current political situation.

Hafiz Abdul Karim, Allama Ibtisam Elahi Zaheer and other leaders were also present along with Prof. Sajid Mir in the meeting.

Prof Sajid Mir condemned the alleged police violence against PML-N workers outside the NAB office and the alleged attack on Maryam Nawaz s car.

He said that the purpose of the visit was to convey the message that they would always be together in the democratic struggle.

On the other hand, Maryam Nawaz said that the politics of PML-N has always been for the solution of people s problems and will continue to raise voice for the people.