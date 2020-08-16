Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Queen has given thanks to those ‘who fought so valiantly’ for cherished freedoms on the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War. In a special message on VJ (Victory in Japan) Day, the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh - who himself was aboard HMS Whelp in Tokyo Bay as the Japanese signed the surrender aboard USS Missouri on August 15, 1945 - gave ‘grateful thanks’ to all those who fought for the Allied nations.

The Queen, who was not at the commemoration today, said in a statement: ‘Today we mark the 75th anniversary of VJ Day, which brought victory for the Allies and finally marked the end of the Second World War. Those of us who remember the conclusion of the Far East campaign, whether on active service overseas, or waiting for news at home, will never forget the jubilant scenes and overwhelming sense of relief.’