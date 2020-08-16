Share:

Acting Governor Punjab Chaudhry Parvaiz Elahi has said that resolving public issues and helping deserving people is priority of the Pakistan Muslim League (PML).

He was talking to PML Punjab Vice President Chaudhry Saleem Baryar who called on him at his residence in Lahore on Sunday and discussed prevailing political situation in the country with him.

Ch. Saleem Baryar briefed the Acting Governor on the situation regarding party affairs.

Ch. Parvaiz Elahi appreciated the efforts of Saleem Baryar for the party, issuing necessary instructions regarding party affairs he said the process of organizing the party should be completed soon, the officials and workers should be mobilized at the grassroots level.

He said that we have always given priority to the solution of public problems; the economic situation is very weak because of Corona now a days.

Ch. Parvaiz Elahi said that PML distributed medicines and rations to deserving families during Ramadan and on the occasion of Eid, supporting deserving people should be continued even after Corona.