Share:

PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Mian Shehbaz Sharif in a tweet posted on Sunday paid tribute to former Punjab home minister late Col Shuja Khanzada who was killed in a suicide attack in 2015.

Shehbaz Sharif said, “Five years ago, on this day, I lost a very dear friend and colleague Shaheed Col Shuja Khanzada.”

The former Punjab chief minister said, “It’s hard to overcome the pain of losing such a brave and committed soul. As Home Minister, he valiantly led Punjab's fight against terrorism and laid down his life. Rest in peace, dear.”

Late Shuja Khanzada (28 August 1943-16 August 2015) served as Punjab Home Minister from 2014 until his assassination on 16 August 2015.

As an army officer, Shuja Khanzada fought in the 1971 Pakistan-India war, before partaking in the Siachen conflict in 1983. After retiring from the military, Khanzada entered politics in 1996.

He was elected to the Punjab Assembly thrice, in 2002, 2008, and 2013.