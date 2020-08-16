Share:

FAISALABAD - Agriculture experts Saturday advised farmers to complete cultivation of soybean within the current month for getting good yield, saying late sowing badly affects quality as well as quantity of the grain. A spokesman of the Agriculture Extension said that soybean, a cash crop, has high value in the market. “It contains a large quantity of dietary minerals and vitamin-B whereas it is also a cheap source of protein for animal feed. July-August is the most suitable time for soybean cultivation”. Therefore, the farmers should cultivate this important crop on maximum area to benefit from attractive market value, he added.

CARROT CULTIVATION

Farmers have been advised to start of cultivations of carrots in September to get bumper yield. Spokesman of Agriculture (Extension) Department said here on Saturday that carrot was used largely in Pakistan because it was a rich source of several vitamins and minerals. September-October is the most suitable time for cultivation of carrot, therefore, growers should start its cultivation in September for a better produce.