Share:

ISLAMABAD - The split group of the association of private schools and colleges yesterday attempted to re-open educational institutions in different parts of the country in violation of the government orders. President All Pakistan Private Schools and Colleges Association (APPSCA) Malik Abrar Hussain had announced opening of educational institutions in the country.

Meanwhile, convener of Joint Action Committee (JAC) of private educational institutions Zofran Elahi, however, opposed this decision.

Earlier, Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (FE&PT) had announced reopening of all educational institutions from September 15 due to the improved situation of coronavirus in the country.

President APP&CA Malik Abrar Hussain in a statement said that educational institutions across the country have been reopened as the academic year of the students was on the verge of loss.

He said that schools have been reopened in various parts of the country and in the first phase students who have to appear in board exams were called at schools. Malik Abrar claimed that 90 percent private schools and colleges in Baluchistan and Khyber Pakthunkhwa have been re-opened, while in Sindh and Kashmir 50 percent educational institutions are reopened.

He also said the SOPs while reopening educational institutions were completely followed and students of junior classes were not called. “Reason for inviting students to schools was to restore the educational environment,” he said. The President APP&CA said that the administrations in Swat and some other areas have attempted to close the educational institutions but no unpleasant incident was recorded from any part of the country. Malik Abrar Hussain also claimed that students are not being called in institutions forcefully, but candidates of matric and intermediate level are being trained for the exams and educational environment.

Meanwhile, Convener JAC Private Schools and Colleges Zofran Elahi said that few private organizations had announced reopening of educational institutions in the country, while JAC unanimously had decided to open schools from September 15 following the government orders.

Secretary Private Schools Association Abdul Waheed said that immediate opening of schools is harmful for the health of students while their lives should be made safe by implementing the government orders in this regard. Secretary Private Schools Association also said that all private educational institutions will be opened from September 15 following all SOPs.

Chairperson Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) Islamabad Zia Batool said that all schools will likely to open on September 15 as decided by the government.

She said that the review meeting will be held on September 7th to make a final decision in this regard.

The Association of Private Schools and Colleges had announced opening of the educational institutions from August 15 in the country.