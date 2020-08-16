Share:

LAHORE - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan called on Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department here on Saturday.

Chairman Prime Minister Task Force Dr Nausherwan Burki, Secretary SH&ME Nabeel Awan, Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Captain (retired), Usman Younas, Special Secretaries Silwat Saeed, Ajmal Bhatti and Nadir Chatha, Additional Secretary Dr Salman Shahid, Dr Akhtar Rashid, Additional Secretary Dr Asif Tufail and other senior officials attended the meeting. Dr Faisal Sultan and Dr Yasmin Rashid discussed progress on Prime Minister Health Initiative, expansion in nursing colleges and other key health interventions initiated by the government. Dr Yasmin Rashid gave detailed update on the healthcare facilities provided in Punjab and the progress on Mother and Child Hospitals as well as other special initiatives.

Dr Faisal Sultan said, “The federal and provincial governments will jointly work to provide services to mothers and children facing malnutrition. The federal government will call a meeting of the provinces to address their concerns on PC-1 of nutrition.

The federal government will support provinces in international trainings of faculty members of nursing institutions.

The measures for improvement in healthcare service delivery in Punjab are praiseworthy.”

Dr Yasmin said, “We are taking targeted steps to enhance the performance and capacity of nursing institutions.

At Basic Health Units (BHUs), Rural Health Centers (RHCs) and Tehsil Headquarters, 1,710 nutrition supervisors are providing services to address the issue of malnutrition. Similarly, nutrition support services are being provided at 58 District Headquarters and Tehsil Headquarters level hospitals. At community level, over 43,000 Lady Health Workers (LHWs) are providing services at grassroots level. At Punjab’s public sector hospitals, doctors and paramedical staff have worked day and night for treatment of corona patients.

Under the Prime Minister Health Initiative, work on revamping of health facilities is underway in eight districts.

In accordance with the vision of the Prime Minister, development in healthcare service delivery is initiated in Punjab.”