NEW YORK : The dollar dropped to its lowest level against the euro in three months Friday, the euro going above $1.31 as politicians in Washington appeared no closer to averting the economy-crunching fiscal cliff. With just over two weeks to ago before the deadline, markets began to show strains from worries that US leaders will not be able to carve out a compromise deal to beat the year-end deadline to skirt the cliff’s harsh mandatory budget cuts and tax hikes. At 2200 GMT, the euro was at $1.3161, compared to $1.3073 late Thursday.