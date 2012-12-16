LAHORE – Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that NAB chairman’s statement that Punjab government is responsible for 65 percent corruption in the country is the worst lie in the history of Pakistan.

The minister said that the NAB chairman gave the statement either under pressure of the PPP government which set records of massive corruption or aimed at winning favour of his masters to perpetuate his unlawful appointment.

Calling it a gross misstatement, he said that the PPP government was solely responsible for the matchless corruption in the country and writing a story of corruption every day.

He questioned who did not spare even the pilgrims and pocketed billions of rupees, plundered the money of the NICL and the Bank of Punjab. “The perpetrators of these crimes are sitting in the federal government.”

He said the Steel Mills, PIA and Railways are in ruins due to corruption.

“Misappropriation of billions of rupees in fertilizers, plundering of the Bait-ul-Mal funds and embezzlement in projects like Safe City reflect the black deeds of the federal government.”

He asked why Punjab was singled out, leaving the glaring records of corruption of the centre.

He said the NAB boss should tell whether the PPP government was involved in irregularities of billions of rupees in the 3-G Spectrum project, adding that the chairman would have known that the federal government, not Punjab, was involved in the rental power scam.

Sanaullah said that the Transparency International praised the Punjab government for good governance. “Be it the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, Transparency International or Department for International Development (DFID), all acknowledged transparency in Punjab.”

He asked as to why the opponents of the PML-N kept silent when Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif threw a challenge to resign, if corruption against his government proven.

He opined that if the NAB chairman had the courage and audacity to subject the corrupt rulers sitting in the echelons of Islamabad, the majority of them would have been behind the bars today.