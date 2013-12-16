PESHAWAR - Despite passing six months, the PTI-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ruling coalition and opposition parties have failed to finalise members and chairmen of any standing committees of the house.

Standing committees constitute an integral part of the legislative process and the number of committees equals the number of government departments. There were about 36 standing committees in the previous KPK Assembly. In its introduction notes, the provincial legislature’s website states the house will elect standing committees during its first session after the general elections for the entire tenure of the assembly.

The committees’ main function is to examine in detail a bill or any other matter referred to it by the speaker or the assembly. Following this, it is required to submit a report with its recommendations to the house within the specified period.

However, the government seems to be in no mood to listen to the demands of the opposition, trying to sweep the issue under the carpet. This delay has also affected the business of the house, which routinely refers matters to the concerned committees. The queries then remain pending subject to notification of these committees. Though the government has appointed number of parliamentary secretaries and advisors but so far the speaker and chief Minister have not fulfilled their constitutional responsibility to form committees and nominate its chairman.

These committee include standing committee on agriculture, commerce and investment, communications & works, culture and youth affairs, education, environment protection, excise & taxation, finance, food, forestry and fisheries, health, home affairs, housing, urban development and public health engineering, industries, information, information technology, irrigation and power, labour and human resource, law & parliamentary affairs, literacy primary education, livestock and dairy development, local government and rural development , mines and minerals, planning & development , population welfare, religious affairs and auqaf, revenue, social welfare, women development & Bait-ul-Maal, special education, sports, tourism, transport, and wildlife.

Commenting on this issue Parliamentary Leader of Awami National Party Sardar Hussain Babak said that despite passing of six months the PTI led ruling alliance has failed to finalise the committees and its chairman in provincial assembly.

He also criticised the government for not contacting the opposition parties to finalise the names of chairpersons. He questioned that some of PTI members are parliamentary secretaries, some are members of working groups, some are parliamentary leaders and some are advisers so how they would keep two offices in standing committee that is why they are totally confused.

Former senior minister and member of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao said that PTI members are sleeping in deep slumber and they have only focused working groups and parliamentary secretaries while giving less importance to constitutional matters of the house. He said that they have not completed their homework in this regard and bringing new experiences in the province.

Talking to The Nation Provincial Spokesman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Ashtiaq Umrar said that the process was delayed due to the controversy of the opposition members on various standing committees. He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has finalised their names a few month back but the main hurdle in this process are opposition parties which do not want to complete this important and constitutional step of the house for arousing criticism.

He alleged that members of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Awami National Party, Pakistan Muslim League (N), Pakistan People Party are making likes and dislikes in the chairmanship of these committees due which the overall process was delayed.