LAHORE - Supreme Court Bar Association President Syed Ali Zafar yesterday paid tribute to the martyred children of Peshawar Army Public School.

He said that the members of the SCBA had expressed solidarity with the bereaved families and offered them free legal assistance.

He expressed these views while talking to reporters at LHCBA premises on Tuesday. Ali Zafar said that every single lawyer of the SC would fight the case of the innocent children of Peshawar.