rawalpindi - A train crushed to death a young man who was taking selfie on rail track near Mareer Chowk yesterday.

Rescue 1122, on calling, rushed to the scene and shifted the dead body to DHQ Hospital where the deceased was identified as Jamshed Khan son of Pervaiz Khan, resident of Dhoke Ratta. The father of the deceased was told to be an employee of Pakistan Railways.

According to eyewitnesses and Rescue 1122, Jamshed Khan along with his friend arrived at rail track near Mareer Chowk and started making selfies on the track. He could not notice the train coming towards him, they said. The speeding train hit him and he died on the spot.

A family member of Jamshed told The Nation that Jasmhed belonged to a poor family and was looking for a job after completing diploma in vehicle mechanics.

“Jamshed was my good friend. He was very loving and caring personality,” said a friend of the deceased.

On the other hand, the area people lashed out at Pakistan Railways authorities saying no safety arrangements were in place along the rail track passing through thickly populated areas, posing dangers for people. “No doubt, Jamshed lost his life because of his own mistake but the railways authorities must place barriers along the rail track,” they said.

Divisional Superintendent of Pakistan Railways Rawalpindi was not available for his comments on the tragic incident.