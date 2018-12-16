Share:

At least 11 people were killed while 617 sustained injuries in different 904 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours. As many as 413 seriously injured were shifted to hospitals, while 375 with minor injuries were treated on the spot. The analysis showed that 454 drivers, 22 juvenile drivers, 151 pedestrians and 429 passengers were among the victims of the road accidents. Statistics showed that 227 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 232 persons, followed by 84 in Faisalabad with 97 victims and Multan with 57 accidents and 64 victims. As many as 718 motorcycles, 129 rickshaws, 84 cars, 54 vans, 15 buses, 29 trucks and 104 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the accident.–APP