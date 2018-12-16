Share:

Islamabad Police have arrested 22 outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

Following the directions of SSP (Operations) Waqar Uddin, all officials of Islamabad police have accelerated efforts to curb activities of anti-social elements and drug peddlers.

According to details, Sabzi Mandi police arrested Javid Butt involved in supplying narcotics in educational institutions and recovered 1,340 grams of hashish from him. Police also arrested accused Muhammad Waseem and recovered 1,410 grams of hashish from him.

Noon police arrested accused Muhammad Sohaib and recovered one 30 bore illegal pistol along with ammunition from him. Industrial-Area police arrested accused Rauf and recovered 15-liter liquor from him.

Ramana police arrested five accused Yasir, Umer, Baber, Muhammad Abdullah, and Adil involved in illegally oil selling. Police also arrested accused Muhammad Arshad and recovered one 30 bore illegal pistol from him.

Police registered cases against all the suspects and further probe is underway.