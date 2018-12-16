Share:

717 accused terrorists have been sent to military courts by the federal government since their establishment.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations statement, of these cases 546 have been finalized by the military courts.

Out of the finalized cases, 310 terrorists were awarded death penalty while 234 were awarded rigorous imprisonment of varied duration ranging from life to a minimum of 5 years. Two accused were also acquitted.

Out of 310 sentenced to death, 56 terrorists have been executed after completion of the legal process beyond military courts decisions, the statement added.

Those who have been awarded death penalty included masterminds, executers and abettors/ facilitators of various major terrorist incidents including

APS Peshawar attack of 16 December 2014; Marriot Islamabad terrorist attack, September 2008; Parade Lane terrorist attack, December 2009; Attack on ISI office Multan, December 2009; Bannu Jail Break, April 2012; Terrorist attack on SSP Chaudhary Aslam, January 2014; Karachi Airport attack, June 2014; and terrorist attack on Amjad Sabri, June 2016.