Share:

RAHIM YAR KHAN/MUZZAFARABAD-Eight persons including a couple died and six others sustained injuries in three incidents occurred in different areas here on Saturday.

In Rahim Yar Khan, four persons died and three others got injured in collision between a trailer and van here on Saturday, rescue sources said.

The accident took place near Zafarabad area of tehsil Khanpur where a trailer rammed into a passenger van due to poor visibility caused by dense fog.

The van was wrecked completely in the collision resulting in the death of four persons and leaving three others critically injured.

The dead bodies and injured were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities where condition of the injured persons is stated to be critical.

The police impounded both vehicles and registered a case.

In Allahabad, two persons died while another sustained injured due to the alleged negligence of patrolling police.

According to media reports, a man while riding a car along with his wife hit with a standing truck having no reflectors in Talwandi area of Ellahabad, in front of patrolling police post on Depalpur Road.

As a result both the car rider and his wife died on the spot while another person sustained injuries.

Following the incident a large number of locals gathered around the spot and staged protest against the patrolling police, blaming negligence of the police for the incident. Police reached the scene and shifted the injured and dead into nearby local hospital medico-legal formalities.

In Muzaffarabad, an eight years boy allegedly killed his two sisters accidentally when a pistol he was playing with went off.

According to police, the three siblings were playing at Namb Gwara village of Plandri when Hammad picked up a pistol, considering it a toy. Sudden loaded pistol went off when he touched the trigger.

Resultantly, his sister six-year-old Aiman died on the spot while another sister Noor succumbed to her gunshot wounds on the way to hospital. The police registered a case and started investigation.