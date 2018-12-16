Share:

KARACHI - SHO of Mithadar Police Station Shabana Jilani managed to recover 12-year-old missing child and arrested an alleged kidnapper.

Acting on a tip off, she conducted a raid and arrested accused Nasir for kidnapping 12-year old Salman who has been reportedly missing since November 27 last, police said here on Saturday.

Soon after taking the charge, the SHO also took action against anti-social elements including illegal water hydrant, illegal sale/purchase of prize bond numbers.

Public awareness banners in the limits of Mithadar police have been placed on her instruction for legal assistance.

GANGSTER INVOLVED IN CHILD KIDNAPPING, ABUSE ARRESTED

Police on Saturday arrested a gang member involved in the child kidnapping and sexual abuse in the Quaidabad area of the metropolis.

Murad, the suspect arrested by the law enforcement personnel, said that his gang used to kidnap children and then hand them over to Sohail and Kamran for sexual exploitation for Rs1,500-Rs2,000 for each seizure.

The police said that it recovered a seven-year-old child from Murad’s premises during a raid recently. Meanwhile, search operations are being conducted all over the city to arrest Sohail and Kamran.

According to the numbers released by Sahil, an NGO that works on child protection with a special focus on sexual abuse, from January to June 2018, a total 2,322 cases of child abuse were reported in media which indicates 32 per cent increase as compared to 1,764 cases of first six months in 2017. The data shows that almost 12 children were abused every day from January to June 2018.

The findings of Sahil’s Cruel Numbers Report (Jan-Jun 2018) showed that a total 2,322 child abuse cases were reported in newspapers from all four provinces.