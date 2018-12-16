Share:

Accountability court to resume hearing of Nandipur Project case on Monday.

Earlier on November 26, Accountability Court Islamabad has adjourned the hearing till December 17. On August 8, this year, the Supreme Court had reopened Nandipur Power case.

Seven persons including Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and former law minister Babar Awan nominated as accused in the case.

The Nandipur Power Project was approved by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) in December 2007 at a cost of 329 million dollars. After approval, the contract was signed in January 2008, between Northern Power Generation Company Limited (NPGCL) and Dong Fang Electric Corporation (DEC), China and two consortiums — COFACE for 68.967 million euros and SINOSURE for 150.151 million dollars.