HAFIZABAD-The district administration ordered the officers concerned to start demolishing temporary and permanent encroachments from different roads immediately without any fear or favour. While chairing the meeting of District Anti-Encroachment Committee, Deputy Commissioner Naveed Shehzad Mirza said that the traders and the general public were given sufficient time to remove temporary/permanent encroachments voluntarily but no positive result has been achieved which has constrained the administration to start removing encroachments from all the roads of the district. He directed the Chief Officer Municipal Committee, Traffic police and District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) to start demolishing encroachments immediately without any discrimination and also ensure removal of debris from the sites so that to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

The deputy commissioner particularly directed the Secretary DRTA and Traffic Police to ensure parking of private vehicles and rickshaws in the old Ghalla Mandi Sharqi and Gharbi.

The MNA and the MPA assured the administration that they would fully cooperate with the administration in removal of temporary and permanent encroachments in the district to facilitate the public. The committee also decided to retrieve the land of Irrigation Department from the land grabbers.

MNA Ch Shoukat Ali Bhatti, MPA Mamoon Jaffar Tarar, ADC Revenue Amna Rafique, ADC Finance Afzaal Qamar Warraich, ADCG Naeemullah Bhatti, Secretary DRTA Aqsa Riaz attended the meeting.