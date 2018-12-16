Share:

ISLAMABAD - State Minister for Interior Shehryar Afridi Saturday visited newly-established shelter home for the homeless people in the Tarlai area of Islamabad.

Prime Minister Imran Khan recently had directed to establish shelter homes in various parts of the country.

During visit, Chief Commissioner Islamabad Amer Ali Ahmed and Additional Deputy Commoner (General) ICT Capt (Retd) Shoaib Ali briefed the state minister about the home and the facilities that would be provided to the homeless people there.

Shehryar Afridi on the occasion said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate the shelter home in the upcoming days. “The shelter home has the capacity to accommodate as many 104 men and 40 women,” the chief commissioner told Afridi. The ADC (G) also told the state minister that the shelter home would provide residence, bed and three time meals to the homeless people. He said that proper arrangements have been made for the protection of such people. He said that shelter home had been established to give a sense of respect to the homeless people in the light of PM’s visit.

Separately, the state minister also visited newly established “Facilitation Centre” of Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICTA). The chief commissioner on the occasion said that centre would cater to revenue related issues besides provision of other facilities.