Approximately Rs 1.9754 billion had been allocated for the Prime Minister (PM) House during the past five years, along with Rs 290.69 million allocated in the capacity of supplementary grant.

According to the available documents, the total expenditure done of Rs 2.19038 billion and allocated budget of the house had expended every year. It noted in the documents that enormous expending done in 2016-17 and 2017-18. Rs 350.67 million budget had been allocated for PM House in financial year 2013-14.

However, Rs 60.190 million was allocated as the supplementary grant and expenditure done of Rs 380 million. Rs 360.76 million was allocated for PM house in financial year 2014-15 and Rs 20.14 million allocated as supplementary grant.

Total expenditure done of Rs 370.35 million. Rs 390.60 million had been allocated in the financial year 2015-16 and Rs 20.53 million was allocated as supplementary grant. The total expenditure was done of Rs 410.57 million. In financial year 2016-17, Rs 410.46 million budget allocated for PM house and Rs 90 million was allocated as supplementary grant. The total expenditure of Rs 500.88 million done the fanatical year.

In financial year 2017-18 a budget of Rs 430.14 million had been allocated for PM house and Rs 80.60 million was also allocated in the capacity of supplementary grant and total expenditure done of Rs 500.88 million.

Moreover, in 2017-18 Rs 70.27 million had been allocated for miscellaneous expenditure and budget of Rs 10 million was allocated in the capacity of supplementary grant.

Rs 470.81 million had also been allocated for employees’ retirement and dues clearance. For maintenance work Rs 10.280 million was allocated, however expenditure done of Rs 10.91million.