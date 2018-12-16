Share:

Today marks the fourth anniversary of the devastating terrorist attack on Army Public School Peshawar.

On December 16, 2014, terrorists stormed the army-run school and martyred around 150 people, including more than 130 young students. The incident shook the country and resulted in the formation of a National Action Plan to stem extremism and terrorism in the country, as well as the creation of military courts to try 'hardcore' terrorists.

A special function has been arranged at APS Peshawar today to pay homage to the martyred students and teachers. Similar functions and walks are also being held in other parts of the country in the memory of the victims.

In his message on the fourth anniversary of the tragedy, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said the sacrifices of the students of APS Peshawar would always be remembered.

He said the tragic incident showed the brutal mindset of terrorists who targeted innocent students within the educational institution, exposing their nefarious designs against humanity, education and knowledge.

Mahmood Khan said that the incident united the entire nation to eliminate terrorism from the country.

The chief minister vowed that the provincial government would always extend a helping hand to the bereaved families. A monument had been constructed in Peshawar in the memory of the martyrs, he added.

He reminded that the government and the security institutions were on the same page to launch the national action plan for total eradication of terrorists and terrorism from the country.

The minister also paid rich tributes to the parents of the martyrs for bearing the loss with patience and fortitude.