Share:

Rawalpindi-Rawal Municipal Corporation and Pakistan Railways conducted anti-encroachment drive in Dhoke Hassu and in Taxila to clear government lands from illegal occupation of grabbers on Saturday.

The authorities of RMC and Railways demolished illegal constructions and seized push carts and other stuff that had been spread by the encroachers posing hardships for pedestrians.

According to details, the enforcement department of RMC, under supervision of Chief Officer Shafqat Raza, carried out anti-encroachment operation in Dhoke Hassu and destroyed more than 20 shops with the help of heavy machinery. The enforcement department also confiscated push carts, counters and other stuff and shifted it to godowns.

Talking to media men, CO RMC Shafqat Raza said that the anti-encroachment operation was launched on instructions of Lahore High Court, Rawalpindi Bench to purge the city from encroachments and illegal occupations on public land. He said that the operation would continue without any indiscrimination and all the encroachments would be removed.

Similarly, an anti-encroachment operation was also carried out by Rawalpindi Railway authorities in Usman Khattar and HRU Railway Station, the areas of Taxila and Haripur, in compliance with instructions of Supreme Court and Divisional Superintendent, Rawalpindi while demolishing illegal encroachments along with track.

Heavy contingent of Railway Police were accompanying the officials as they began the operation in the said localities. The operation was led by Deputy Director Property and Land Abrar Naqvi, Assistant Engineer Chaudhry Ashraf, Land Inspector Khalid Wahid Malik, Inspector of Works Fazal-e-Deh an and Inspector of Ways Ajmal Rauf.

The operational team demolished the Teh Bazari, Pucca, Tharas, illegal shops, buildings, temporary stalls and other encroachments.

During an interaction with media men, DD Property and Land Pakistan Railways Abrar Naqvi said that the operation was launched to get the land of Railway freed from the clutches of land grabbers. He said that the operation would continue in future without any discrimination. As many as 15,640 square feet land has been freed from the possession of the encroachers, said an official of Railways. He said the cost of retrieved land is said to be Rs4.5 billion in the market.