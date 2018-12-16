Share:

Lahore: Market Committee Kotlakhpat on Saturday has started digital recording of arrival and auction of commodities like fruit, vegetables etc. The Agriculture department Marketing Wing has introduced Agriculture Mandi App that will enable the farmers, agents, auctioneers etc TO know about the current market situation. Moreover, the app will also update the name of commodity and total commodity sold, name of the commission agent, vehicle number carrying the commodity etc. Moreover, it will also mention collectable fee.–Staff Reporter