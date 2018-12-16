Share:

KARACHI - Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) chief Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jaferi has said that those involved in the Army Public School massacre have not been convicted even after passage of four years.

In a statement issued here, Allama Jaffri said that terrorists are culprits of the nation as they carried out a massacre in Peshawar on December 16, 2014.

He demanded that the culprits should not be spared at any cost. He alleged that Taliban commander Eshanullah Ehsan had been treated as a state guest and this approached rubbed salt into the wounds of the martyrs’ families. The deteriorating law and order situation resulting from terrorist attacks dented the country’s economy, he said.

The MWM chief demanded that those involved in killing innocent Pakistanis should be nabbed and taken to task. “The wave of terrorism that started in 1980s dented the country for three decades and each and every citizen was affected during this period,” he said.

Allama Jaffri said that blood of innocent children who embraced martyrdom on December 16, 2014, was still seeking justice. The MWM stands by the bereaved families, he added.

The lethal attack on Army Public School (APS) is considered Pakistan’s 9/11. A group of six terrorists entered the heavily-guarded school and started shooting the students and staff. Majority of the students were mercilessly gunned down in the school auditorium.

The nation went through a difficult phase and showed solidarity with the victims of the tragedy.

Some parents despite their huge loss feel proud today. They say the sacrifice of their children prompted the government to take decisive action against the militants.

Pakistan had already launched a massive military offensive against the local and foreign militants in North Waziristan on June 15, 2014, but it was after the APS massacre that civil and military leadership conceived the 20-point National Action Plan in January 2015 to curb terrorism.