Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated the nation's commitment to national, regional and world peace despite giving numerous sacrifices in blood and sweat in war against terrorism.

In his message on 4th anniversary of terrorist attack on Army Public School in Peshawar, Prime Minister said the tragic incident unified and solidified the whole nation against an enemy which is a blot on humanity and the worst example of animalism.

The Prime Minister said education is the best tool to defeat extremism and terrorism for good.

He expressed government's commitment to turn Pakistan into a society which will not tolerate extremism and violence in the name of sect, religion, language, color, ethnic origin or any other.

The Prime Minister paid rich tribute to the heroes of our valiant armed forces and law enforcement agencies who paid uncountable sacrifices in war against terror.