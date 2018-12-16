Share:

Awami Tehreek on Sunday decided to launch a movement from December 21, 2018 against proposed construction of dams on Indus River and settlement of aliens in Sindh.

This was announced by Awami Tehreek leader Mehran Sindhi, Sajid Hussain and Muhammad Rafiq Leghari while addressing a press conference at the local press club today.

They said that that as part of the movement, a hunger strike would be held in Larkana on December 21, 22 and 23 to press the government to withdraw its plan to construct dams on Indus River and stop settling aliens in Sindh province, including Indians, Burmese, Bangalis and Afghanis.

They said that the proposed construction of dams on Indus River would cause water scarcity and ultimately destroy agriculture in Sindh.

“The water shortage in Indus River would further made underground water salty. The underground water had already become salty by 70%,” they stated.