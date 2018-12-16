Share:

KASUR-Due to alleged negligence of the authorities concerned, Bulleh Shah graveyard has been turned into a heap of garbage.

People living in the localities close to the graveyard told The Nation that office of the Auqaf manager was situated a few steps away, but neither he nor any other of the authorities concerned bothered to remove garbage from the graveyard.

They also complained that the garbage in the graveyard was set on fire, and it polluted the atmosphere of their area. They added that trees in the graveyard were also burnt which had reduced the number of trees in the area.

“Moreover, the graveyard has become a safe haven for drug-addicts, and stray dogs also witnessed roaming in it.” People demanded that the authorities ensure cleanliness in the graveyard.

Gallant cops termed proud of police dept

Policemen, who endanger their lives to protect citizens, are proud of police department, said District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Ahehzad Asif.

Addressing a meeting of police officers, promoted recently, the DPO said that the honest and hardworking police officers would be promoted on a permanent basis. He directed the police officers to take stern action against dacoits and proclaimed offenders.

He advised them to serve public with missionary zeal. He also urged them to protect lives, honour and properties of people.

DSP (headquarters) Ashfaq Hussain Kazmi, DSP (legal) Sheikh Ahmed Fiaz and PSO Inspector Haji Ashraf were present on the occasion.

SHOS RESHUFFLED

District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Asif Shehzad issued transfer and posting orders of Station House Officers (SHOs) of different police stations.

According to police sources, SHO Ghulam Fareed has transferred from Kasur Police Lines and posted as SHO B-Division. Similarly, SHO B-Division Mohsin has been transferred and posted as SHO Pattoki City.

SHO Saqlain Bukhari has been posted as SHO Mustafabad, and Rana Sohail has been transferred from Mustafabad and posted as Police Lines.