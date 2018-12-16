Share:

SADIQABAD-A large number of children are witnessed begging in the city which clearly shows that the authorities concerned have failed to resolve the long-lasting issue of underage begging.

According to a survey report, there is a large number of underage children who are seen begging in streets and on roads of the city.

The situation not only mocks tall claims of the authorities regarding steps for poverty alleviation, but it also calls the performance of officials of Human Rights Department into question. Due to negligence of the officials concerned, underage children are forced into begging. 'Concrete steps' for the elimination of under begging lie in the files only.

Locals said: "Instead of going to school, the innocent children hold begging bowls in their hands." They added: "The government should ensure concrete steps to eradicate underage begging, and it should also provide financial aid to help the children gain education."

NEW SHO VOWS PEACE

MAINTENANCE

Police will ensure all endeavours to maintain peace in the area, said new Sadiqabad Saddr SHO Ch Amjad Rashid Kahlon.

During a meeting with Narcotics Control District Inspector Mudassir Iqbal, he said that protecting lives and properties of the public was his first priority. He vowed to dispense justice to the oppressed segments of society. He resolved to form special teams to for the arrest of proclaimed offenders to reduce crime rate.

He pledged to spare no effort to dispense justice on merit. He said that the police would tighten the noose around drug-peddlers, and adding that his doors were always open for the complainants.

Earlier, Inspector Mudassir Iqbal presented a bouquet of flowers to the SHO, and he congratulated him on his posting as SHO Sadiqabad Saddr.