KARACHI - City Mayor Wasim Akhtar on Saturday inaugurated the three-day 14th Build Asia Exhibition organised by E-Commerce Gateway Pakistan.

The mayor said that the local government was complying with the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan about removal of encroachments in the city. At the inaugural ceremony, Wasim Akhtar said that the government wanted to give healthy environment to Karachiites besides creating a feeling of safe city. He said that the anti-encroachment drive was aimed at cleaning the city to attract tourists from across the globe.

The mayor said that the world was giving importance to Karachi city owing to ongoing many mega projects. He said China was playing key role in development projects. The mayor informed that Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) had signed many development projects with Shenyang City of China. Besides many China has also signed many other projects at federal and provincial levels.

He said that delegates from China, Turkey and Iran had participated in the exhibition. “The federal government should activate Pakistani consulates world-wide for attracting exhibitors,” he added.

On the occasion Arifullah Hussaini said that the purpose of the exhibition was to introduce advanced technology for construction industry. He said that China was far ahead in developing projects as 54-story buildings completed in just 19 days. On the other hand, a small project in Pakistan takes over a year time.

He said that if we committed to our work Pakistan could develop in the same pace. “We have good people but we need to ignore negativity,” he added.

Dr Khursheed Nizam, President, E-Commerce Gateway Pakistan said that about 250 delegates from 20 countries were attending the Build Asia Exhibition. He said that companies from USA, UK, Iran, Italy, China, Germany, Taiwan, Japan, Thailand, Turkey, Oman and UAE were attended to showcase building material and construction machinery.

A seminar on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is being organized at the exhibition to highlights importance of the projects, he added.

The exhibition is showcasing construction machinery and material, steel, PVC, marble and furniture. The exhibition is aimed to reduce the cost of construction through use of advanced technology.

Foreign dignitaries and representatives of Pakistan Stone Development Company, Constructor Association of Pakistan, All Pakistan Marble Industries Association are attending the exhibition. The organizers are expecting that over 50,000 people will visit the three-day Build Asia exhibition.