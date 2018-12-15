Share:

Natural environment means all living and non-living things that are naturally on Earth. In a narrow sense, it is an environment that is not influenced by people. The environment that is influenced by humans can be called “the built environment” or cultural landscape”.

Air and Climate: Both the natural ecosystem and human health can be adversely impacted by declining air quality and climatic change. Communities can preserve air quality by limiting or eliminating the discharge of harmful chemicals into the air and by minimizing the sources of air pollution. This section contains resources and approaches that address air quality and climate change.

If we want to clean our natural environment than we have to clean ourselves first. We should clean our air by painting our houses with latex paints. We shouldn’t burn our yard waste. It’s also illegal in many areas. We should park the car. Walk, bike or use mass-transit whenever you can. Vehicle traffic is a major contributor to smoke. We should use less fertilizer on your lawn. When it rains, excess fertilizer runs off into storm sewers and pollutes streams. We should also recycle. If your community does not offer a recycling program, ask local officials to start one. We should also take a part in volunteer parties to clean our natural environment and we should cooperate with political agencies which are engage in to protect our environment like “Clean Lahore” and “Environment Protection Agency”.

NADIA TALAT,

Lahore, December 4.