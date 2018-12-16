Share:

LAHORE - A sessions court on Saturday acquitted two persons who were accused of killing Indian spy Sarabjit Singh in Kot Lakhpat Jail, Lahore in 2013 as the accusation could not be proved against them.

Additional Sessions Judge Moeen Khokhar acquitted Amir and Mudassar, and issued direction to release the suspects, who were the fellow prisoners of Sarabjit Singh, from custody as all the witnesses had retracted their statements.

Due to security concerns, the suspects, who were accused of torturing the Indian convict to death with bricks, were not presented before the court. The judge completed the proceedings through video link. The defence counsels argued that the accusation levelled on persons were baseless and concocted. They also contended that the prosecution had failed to prove the allegations so the accused be acquitted of the charge.

Sarabjit Singh had been sentenced to death 21 years ago on espionage charges. The Indian spy had been apprehended for carrying out four bomb blasts in Lahore, Faisalabad and Multan.

On August 29, 1990, Singh had been arrested as he had illegally crossed into Pakistan. Fourteen Pakistani citizens were killed in the bombings carried out by Singh. As a result, he was sentenced to death. The Indian spy’s mercy pleas had been rejected by courts and then President Pervez Musharraf.

Meanwhile, the Indian media meticulously had a look at the court proceedings in the case and kept their public abreast of the proceedings of every hearing took place in the Lahore-based court.

In a news item posted on the website of The Economic Times on September 26, 2018, the Indian daily had quoted an unnamed official as saying, “So far, two witnesses of the Kot Lakhpat Jail had recorded their statements. One of the witnesses in the previous hearing told the court that Sarabjit Singh was brought to the Services Hospital in Critical condition. I wanted to record Singh’s statement but the doctors stopped him (mistakenly written ‘him’ instead of ‘I’), terming his condition very serious.”

However, in another news item posted on its website on Saturday after the court announced the verdict and acquitted the accused in the case, The Economic Times again quoted an unnamed court official as saying, “Not a single witness testified in the court against both the suspects. The court acquitted them for lack of evidence against them.” Thus, it negated its own news items it earlier posted on its website.

The apparent controversial news items posted by the same English daily of India clearly shows their prejudice against Pakistan and illogical and baseless distrust in the institutions of Pakistan.

As per the case details, Singh was allegedly attacked on April 26, 2013 by the accused when he left his barracks for a stroll. He suffered severe injuries in the head when the prisoners, as per the FIR, allegedly attacked him with bricks and other blunt weapons whereby he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Lahore’s Jinnah Hospital. A medical board consisting of senior neurosurgeons of the public sector hospital in lahore had treated him.

Sarabjit had died after lying in a comatose state or unconsciousness for five days in the hospital. A doctor who had treated him stated that the Indian citizen had suffered a massive heart attack which caused his death. He had then told stated that the hospital’s surgeons made an attempt to insert a pacemaker to save his life but to no avail.

The spy’s family had demanded that the Pakistani government should hold an inquiry as to the security measures made for Sarabjit and how he was subsequently “assaulted”.