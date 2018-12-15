Share:

Rawalpindi-A court of law on Saturday declared a US citizen of Pakistani origin as an absconder in the forgery and fraud case for failing to appear before it after repeated summons.

The court also stated that if the accused was not produced within next 30 days, he would be declared as proclaimed offender.

The absconder has been identified as Farooq Mirza, the president of Forth Pillar, a US-based media association.

The order was issued by Judicial Magistrate Sumaira Alamgir. During the hearing of the case, the prosecutor stated that the accused had allegedly tried to grab the house of his ex-wife Zarnigar by preparing a bogus “Fard” and on failure he started hurling threats to the lady.

The prosecutor also stated the accused also made attempted to implicate his sons in bogus terrorism cases.

The victim lady approached Police Station Saddar Bairooni against her ex-hubby and got registered a case against him on charges of fraud and forgery.

On this, the accused fled USA and the court had summoned him repeatedly for hearing but he never turned up for proceeding of the case.

The prosecution also apprised the court the cases registered by police against Zarnigar on complaints of Farooq Malik were also quashed.

He requested Court to declare the accused as absconder.

After completion of arguments, Judicial Magistrate Sumaira Alamgir declared Farooq Mirza as absconder.

On the other hand, police started raiding all hideouts of Farooq Mirza to arrest him.