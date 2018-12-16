Share:

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini on Saturday commented on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's plans to conduct a military operation in the east of Syria, urging Ankara to refrain from any unilateral actions in the area.

On Friday, Erdogan said that Ankara was ready to launch an operation in the Syrian Manbij against the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) if the United States does not withdraw them from the area. Erdogan discussed the situation in Syria with Trump on the same day.

She noted that the European Union was concerned over Erdogan's statements.

The Turkish authorities view the YPG as an affiliate of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), listed as a terrorist organization in Turkey, the United States and the European Union. Ankara has been claiming that the YPG presence near its border hampers its national security.