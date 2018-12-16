Share:

DOHA - The European Union will organize a meeting with participation of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states to help settle the diplomatic crisis around Qatar, Romanian Foreign Minister Teodor Viorel Melescanu said on Saturday.

“Our intention is to try to organize an event with the members of the GCC and to try to contribute with all our possibilities to find a political solution to this [Gulf crisis],” Melescanu said at the Doha Global Forum. The minister also noted that he supported the mediation efforts of Kuwait and hoped for positive results.

“We always looked at this GCC format as being a pillar of security in the Arab world and from our point of view of course if it’s not working well it can create a lot of problems in the future... We hope everything will develop in a positive matter,” he said. In January 2019, Romania will take over the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union.