ISLAMABAD - Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan was summoned to Foreign Office on Saturday to lodge a strong protest against the terrorists ambush on Pakistani FC soldiers who were on routine vigil in Kech district late Friday night.

The government of Iran was urged to carry out effective operation against the terrorist group responsible for the attack on its side of the border. The need for an effective border coordination mechanism to prevent such incidents in future was also underscored.

The FO spokesperson also expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs and prayed for early recovery of the injured soldiers.

Six Pakistani soldiers embraced martyrdom Friday night when around 30 terrorists ambushed an FC convoy on patrolling duty along the Pakistan-Iran border. In the cowardly terrorist attack 14 other soldiers were also injured. In exchange of fire 4 terrorists were killed.

Security forces rushed to the site and shifted the wounded to hospital. “We received 14 injured security personnel in Turbat hospital who were later airlifted to Karachi by chopper.

The martyred were identified as Naib Subedar Gul Shahadat, Naiks M Nawaz, Lal Khan and M Sajid and Sepoys M Anwar and Sajjad. The wounded were Captain Awais, Ejaz, Sahib Khan, Abdul Sattar, Noor Azam, Zabt Khan, Mohammad Abbas, Abdul Rafi, Qudratullah, Zahid Ali, Waqar Ahmed, Adnan, Dil Jan and Shahi Rehman.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has also condemned the terrorists attack on FC personnel in Kech area and made it loud and clear that such cowardly acts could not lower the moral of law enforcement agencies.