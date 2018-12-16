Share:

SADIQABAD-People, especially women at homes, are faced with a great ordeal due to unscheduled gas outages which are being conducted in Sadiqabad with the start of winter.

A survey report conducted by this correspondent reveals that the unscheduled outages of gas have badly affected routine life of citizens. Residents of different areas told The Nation that they were facing severe problems to carry out routine activities due to gas loadshedding.

They said that women at homes were unable to prepare meals; therefore, people were forced to buy fast foods and other edibles from bazaar three-time a day. “Besides, people also lack hot water for ablution and bath because of inadequate gas supply,” they said.

Citizens including Zafar Iqbal, Tabassum, Zain Abbas, Shafiq, Abdus Sattar, and Ali Hassan said that gas loadshedding had exposed tall claims of the authorities concerned regarding uninterrupted gas supply during winter. They demanded that the authorities ensure uninterrupted supply of gas during winter.

PUBLIC CO-OP SOUGHT FOR

TRAFFIC RULES IMPLEMENTATION

A traffic police officer has sought public role in implementation of traffic laws. Talking to media, Traffic Police officer Imtiaz Shah urged the public to cooperate with the traffic police to ensure betterment in traffic system. “

It will help overcome traffic mess,” he said, and adding that the traffic police were endeavouring to prevent the entry of heavy traffic to the city. He warned that unregistered vehicles and unlicensed drivers would be dealt with an iron-hand.

Free medical camp

As many as 410 patients were treated at a daylong free medical camp set-up by Al-Rehman Welfare Foundation (AWF) at Jamia Siddiqia Rahimabad. Dr Nadeem Akhtar Sheikh examined the patients and prescribed medicines.

The patients were also provided free medicines at the camp. Besides patients, students of the seminary were also examined and given medicines. The camp was organised by AWF president Abul Waheed Qureshi.