Share:

Privatization Minister Muhammad Mian Soomro has said that the PTI- led federal government will provide all possible help for the revival of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

The federal minister visited PIA Headquarters on Sunday and met CEO of PIA, Air Marshal Arshad Malik to get briefing about the current position of the organization.

“Government will help in every possible way for PIA’s revival,” adding it [PIA] is moving in positive direction now.

Soomro said government is committed to transform PIA into profitable organization as it was in the past.

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), on November 29, had projected to enlarge its fleet with the addition of four new aircraft, which will benefit PIA to fly on Sialkot-Barcelona and Lahore-Bangkok routes.

PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik, during his address to PIA employees at the airline’s head office informed that, PIA has initiated on the fleet enlargement plan and in some time it will inflate its access around the globe.

He added, “PIA is soon to initiate flights on latest routes. We have by now initiated Sialkot-Sharjah and Lahore-Muscat routes and the outcome is very encouraging. We will sternly follow route rationalization policy and fresh viable itinerary will be introduced.”