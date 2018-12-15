Share:

Health is always obligatory for every individual. Whether he is poor or Rich, whether he is black or white and whether he is young or old, but it is necessary to make yourself save from all of diseases. Like so, today there are numerous diseases in modern world which are too harmful for every lives. While one of them is HIV Aids. Human immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) is today extremely spreading which infection has crossed 3 crores in all over the World. Generally, it is said that the virus basically began from African people due to doing sex with animals, especially with monkeys. Hence, according to World Health Organization (WHO) that due to HIV Aids 1.1 million people lost their precious lives in 2017. However, the country of Pakistan is also not free from HIV Aids. In recent event on 30th anniversary of World Aids Day, the status was shown that 150,000 people are effected by (HIV) in Pakistan while out of them only 25,000 people are registered in the treatment centers declared by minister of health.

Moreover, Punjab health minister Dr Munir Ahmed said that there are many people who are effected by HIV Aids, especially prisoners, drivers and etc other sectors people. He as well stated that there are still people who feel ashamed to discuss that he or she is effected throw which result comes that Pakistan has yet in threat of HIV Aids. Finally, today every one should realize or understand that disease always exist until it treated. So every HIV Aids patients is humbly requested that come out and make Pakistan HIV free.

GM.BALOCH,

Turbat, December 4.