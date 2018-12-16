Share:

FAISALABAD-The construction of houses under Naya Pakistan Housing Programme (NPHP) will begin from next month and Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the project.

Punjab Minister for Housing Mehmoodur Rasheed stated while addressing a ceremony after inaugurating the extension project of electricity provision at FDA City here on Saturday.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary Mian Farrukh Habib, other parliamentarians including - Nawab Sher Waseer, Nazar Latif, Mian Waris Aziz, Firdous Rai, Khayal Kastro, Adil Parvez Gujjar, Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saifullah Dogar, Chairman FDA Dr Asad Muazam, DG FDA Amir Aziz, Vice Chairman Wasa Sh Shahid Javed, other officers and citizens belonging to different walks of life were present on the occasion.

The Punjab minister for housing informed that in first phase, three districts Lodhran, Bahawalnagar and Okara were selected to launch Naya Pakistan Program and these projects would be started in every district of the Punjab by the June of next year.

He said that the promise made by Prime Minister Imran Khan would be fulfilled by the joint venture of development authorities and developers. He informed that available state land has been identified in Faisalabad for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme.

He congratulated the allottees of FDA City and said that present govt has taken rapid measures for providing electricity and other facilities in this housing scheme but previous govt. ignored this project.

The minister added that previous govt made pick and choose and no facility could be provided to the common man to raise standard of his life.

He said the present govt has introduced open door policy and officers are available in their offices for providing relief to the public.

He said that the previous Punjab govt was one man show and now all ministers of the Provincial Cabinet are fully authorized in working and their doors are open for the common man. He said that no corrupt politician and bureaucrat would be spared as the zero tolerance has been adopted in this regard.

He said that development authorities all over the Punjab are being mobilized for the urban development and they would play their leading role in this regard.

He said that clean drinking water would be provided to each and every citizen across Punjab and water filtration plants would be installed in each union council with the funds of billion of rupees.

He said that tree plantation would be carried out in the next spring season and target of one lac trees has been fixed for the FDA, PHA and Municipal Corporation Faisalabad for planting.

He directed the FDA officers to open their office doors for resolving issues of the citizens. He also assured that necessary funds would be provided to the FDA for completing the development projects.

The ceremony was also addressed by Federal Parliamentary Secretary Mian Farrukh Habib, Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saifullah Dogar, Chairman FDA Dr Asad Muazam and DG FDA Amir Aziz.

It was informed that FDA City is comprised of 1,815 acre land which having all basic facilities of high standard. DG FDA said that Rs760 million has been estimated for the electrification and funds of Rs349.90 million has been deposited to the Fesco in this regard.

He also gave the performance of the FDA and said that more than 400 encroachments had been removed besides taking actions against the 70 illegal housing colonies.

Earlier, Minister for Housing Mehmoodur Rasheed unveiled the plaque for inaugurate e electrification project. Later, Punjab Minister for Housing talked with media and said that the district committees were being formed for taking actions against the illegal occupation on the private land.

He said that overseas Pakistanis Commission had also been constituted to resolve the issues of Overseas Pakistanis.