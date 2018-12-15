Share:

Rawalpindi-An official of Islamabad electric supply company (IESCO) was suspended from his service over illegal practices. IESCO sources said that Ghulam Mustafa serving as Sub divisional officer (SDO) was suspended from service after he found guilty of illegal practices during a departmental inquiry conducted against him after some consumers have lodged complaints against him.

In a letter issued by Muhammad Zubair Khan, Director General (Human Resource) stated: “placed under suspension on the account of mints money directly from consumers in detection/ correction of bills by blackmailing him and receiving Rs 50 thousand for privately repairing an independent transformer installed for tube well”.

Executive Engineer Taxila circle Ch Manzoor while talking to newsmen confirmed the official was suspended on consumers’ complaints as he was found guilty of illegal practices and misusing his authority.