ISLAMABAD-IGP Islamabad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan on Saturday visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and announced various committees to resolve key issues of the businessmen.

Faisal Ali Raja, DIG Operations, Waqar Chohan, DIG Security and SSP Islamabad also accompanied him at the occasion.

The IGP while speaking on the occasion said that the committees would comprise of representatives of police and businessmen and work in cooperation with market associations to resolve issues of trade and industry. He said that the committees would work on various issues including installation of security cameras in markets, drugs control in Islamabad and resolution of community issues. He said that ICCI representatives would be included in the reconciliation committees of the police stations. He said that Blue Area would be taken as a pilot project by the committees and this model would be replicated in other markets of the city as well.

The IGP said that Islamabad police was facing financial constraints and that business community should arrange security cameras while police would identify spots to install the same in the markets. He said that control rooms should be setup in the markets to be manned by the representatives of traders. He said that these control rooms should be linked up with central surveillance system of Islamabad police that would help in controlling crimes in markets and the city. He said that in cooperation with the ICCI and industrial areas’ representatives, Islamabad police would issue ID cards to industrial labourers that would help in improving security situation.

Aamir Zulfiqar said that cases under section 489-F of the PPC was a major issue for Islamabad police and ICCI should cooperate in resolving such cases. He said that it was not possible for the police to improve security without cooperation of the community while Islamabad police is also facing shortage of force. He said that Islamabad police would adopt inclusive approach and develop close liaison with the traders’ community for resolving their issues. He said that two community centres were working in Islamabad while two more community centres, one at Tarnol and one at Sihala, would be established to provide better services to the people. He assured that the police in cooperation with the ICCI would try to address all issues of the business community. He also passed on-the-spot instructions to his officers to address various problems being faced by the business community.

Speaking at the occasion, Ahmed Hassan Mughal, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, highlighted various police-related issues of business community. He said that the Chamber’s representatives should be included in Police Reconciliation Committees to resolve the issues amicably. He said that before taking action against any trader, police should take concerned market association on board to resolve out of court issues. He said that police should address the issue of beggars in Islamabad and bound the motorcyclists to ply on their dedicated lane on road. He assured that the ICCI would fully cooperate with Islamabad police in matters of common interests.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police arrested 9 outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession. According to details, Aabpara police arrested Abdul Razzaq Ghani and recovered 1,040 grams of hashish from him.

Tarnol police arrested two accused Rashid Khan and Ashraf and recovered 425 grams of hashish from them. CIA police arrested Yahya and recovered 20 grams of ice drug and 10 grams of hashish from him. Industrial-Area police arrested Shahbaz and recovered 9mm pistol from him. Shams Colony police arrested two accused Iqbal and Mohsin involved in illegal oil selling.

Koral police arrested Hanif and recovered 210 grams of hashish from him. Sihala police arrested Imran and recovered one 30-bore pistol from him. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway.