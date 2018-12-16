Share:

FAISALABAD: Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun has said that that the Punjab government has prepared a roadmap to improve quality of higher education. The minister was speaking during a visit to Government College University Faisalabad on Saturday. Raja Yasir Hamayun said that reforms would be introduced for government universities in the province to improve their ranking at international level. He said promotion of objective and quality education is among top priorities of the govt.