LAHORE - Adviser to PM on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr Ishrat Hussain called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday.

CM Usman Buzdar said two taskforces have been formed for reforms in government departments and institutions as per the vision of PM Imran Khan. “Speedy work will be done on the institutional reforms that will improve performance of departments,” he said. Buzdar added PTI set new examples of austerity and a considerable reduction has been done in the expenditures of CM office and all other departments in Punjab. Ishrat Hussain said institutional reform is the demand of the time and performance of departments can be improved through institutional reforms.

Separately, 300 people belonging to parts of the province including South Punjab called on Chief Minister Buzdar at the CM Office. The chief minister went to the chair of every person and listened to their problems. He also issued instructions on the spot to the concerning officials to resolve these problems. Provincial minister Murad Raas and Rai Tamoor Khan Bhatti also listened to the problems of the people and vowed to resolve their problems.

Buzdar said he has been made the chief minister to resolve their problems. He said there is no place of mafias in Punjab and indiscriminate action will continue against influential mafia. He said the decision has been taken to increase the number of the Land Record Centres to give facility to the people.

During the ongoing financial year, 120 new arazi centres will be set up and 25 mobile arazi centres are also included in them. He said special vans will be purchased for mobile arazi centres and they will send to remote areas. These centres will provide relief to the people. He said the PTI has laid the foundation of new Pakistan through people friendly policies. He said the work done by this government in 100 days has never been done in the past. He said PTI has worked with diligence in short time to improve living standards of the people. The captain has put the country on the path to progress. Additional chief secretary home, principal secretary to CM and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Condolence

The CM expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Senator Sardar Azam Khan Musakhel, belonging to Balochistan.

In his condolence message, he paid tributes to political services of the senator and said Azam Khan was a patriotic politician.

He conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to his family.