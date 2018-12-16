Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad police cricket team beat mighty Nadra cricket team by 3 wickets in a friendly cricket match played at police HQs Cricket Ground. ICT skipper M Ayub Awan won the toss and opted to field first. Nadra, who had played premier cricket tournament Patrons Trophy Grade-II, had the services of top class players but they were all out for just 118 runs. Kamran made 26, while Zeeshan made 20. Nouman Shafique was the wrecker-in-chief, as he ripped through Nadra top order and claimed 5 wickets for 20. Waheed took 3 for 26 while captain Ayub took 2 for 10. Chasing a highly modest total, ICT Police got off to highly positive start as Waheed was hitting Nadra bowlers at will to all corners of the park before getting out for 40. Police team had a batting collapse and lost 5 quick wickets before skipper Ayub not only streamline the batting, but also ensured Police end up on winning note. Ayub scored match-winning 33 as Police chased down the target in the 20th over of the allotted 30 overs a-side match. IGP Islamabad congratulated ICT team for not only winning the encounter but also ensuring healthy activities. He also lauded sports officer Ayub Awan for his contributions for promoting sports culture in the ICT Police. Later, Nouman Shafique and Ayub Awan were jointly declared players of the match. –Staff reporter