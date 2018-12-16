Share:

Jamaat-i-Islami chief Senator Sirajul Haq has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has initially promised building Pakistan on the pattern of the state of MadinaH but now he is giving the slogan of an Islamic welfare state. In a statement here, he said that a welfare state provided facilities to the citizens but the PTI government was causing price spiral and depriving the people of their livelihood in the name of anti encroachment drive. He said that the nation was already under huge debt but the government was adding this burden. Sirajul Haq said the PTI had assured a ruthless accountability. However, he said that like its other promises and slogans, the PTI government had failed to show an impressive performance on this score during the last four months. He said the performance of the government, the NAB and the Supreme Court in this Score had not up to the expectations of the masses. He said that the remaining 436 persons named in the Panama leaks had not been proceeded against so far and the people plundering billions of the public money were roaming around freely. The JI chief said that the government was claiming to have secured the data of the benami properties of the Pakistanis in different countries but there were no reports about the recovery of any of these properties or ill gotten wealth. –APP