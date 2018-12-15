Share:

Pakistan is facing so many problems. Of them, low literacy rate is one of the disconcerting issues. Our literacy rate is just 58%. It is very low as compared to other countries. Even many developing countries possess high literacy rate . For instance, Bangladesh has 72%, Sri Lanka has 92%, Iraq has 84% and Iran has 97% literacy rate .

We are the followers of the religion, which began with the word Iqra i.e. read. It means Islam gives so much importance to education.

The concerned authorities should not neglect such a risky problems. Steady and effective measures should be the utmost priority of the authorities to curtail low education rate as soon as possible.

NAEEM UR REHMAAN SHAAIQ,

Karachi, December 6.