LONDON - Manchester City moved back to the top of the Premier League by beating Everton, while third-placed Tottenham struck late to win against Burnley and there were also victories for Crystal Palace, Newcastle, Watford and Wolves.

City are now two points clear of Liverpool, who do not play until Sunday against Manchester United at Anfield.

Gabriel Jesus scored twice to end his Premier League goal drought as City saw off Everton to return to the top of the table.

Raheem Sterling came off the bench to add the hosts’ third with his first touch, a week after suffering alleged racial abuse during City’s defeat at Chelsea. This victory, City’s 10th league win in a row at home, was rarely in serious doubt once Jesus had fired his side ahead on a bitterly cold day at Etihad Stadium.

Yerry Mina’s misplaced pass allowed Ilkay Gundogan to find Leroy Sane in space, and he sent Jesus galloping into the area to score with a fine low finish. It was the Brazilian’s first league goal since August - a run of 11 games and 487 minutes without finding the net - but he only had to wait another 28 minutes for his second of the game.

When it arrived just after half-time, Sane was the provider again - with Jesus meeting his precise cross to plant an unstoppable header past Toffees keeper Jordan Pickford. City looked in complete control but Everton gave themselves hope just after the hour when Dominic Calvert Lewin met Lucas Digne’s cross to reduce the deficit.

The visitors were only briefly back in it, however, with substitute Sterling heading in Fernandinho’s cross four minutes later. It was enough to ensure City, whose loss at Stamford Bridge last weekend was their first in the league this season, are back in a familiar position at the top. Kevin de Bruyne, back from a knee injury that has kept him out of action since 1 November, also came off the bench before the end to give the home fans further reason to cheer.

Christian Eriksen scored a 91st-minute winner as Tottenham finally broke Burnley’s resolve with a 1-0 victory at Wembley that moved them to two points behind Liverpool in second. Salomon Rondon scored the winner as Newcastle beat Huddersfield 1-0. It was the Magpies’ first win in four games and moves them away from danger into 14th, while the Terriers stay in the relegation zone.

Luka Milivojevic’s goal just before half-time gave Crystal Palace a potentially crucial 1-0 win over Leicester at Selhurst Park - a result which lifted Roy Hodgson’s side into 15th. Wolves moved above Everton into seventh as they beat Bournemouth 2-0 with goals from Raul Jimenez and Ivan Cavaleiro.

And finally, Watford held on to beat Cardiff 3-2 at Vicarage Road, their first league win since October. Goals from Gerard Deulofeu, Jose Holebas and Domingos Quina put the Hornets 3-0 up, before Junior Hoilett and Bobby Reid struck late for the visitors.

RESULTS

Manchester City 3-1 Everton

Tottenham 1-0 Burnley

Huddersfield 0-1 Newcastle

Crystal Palace 1-0 Leicester

Wolves 2-0 Bournemouth

Watford 3-2 Cardiff