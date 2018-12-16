Share:

VEHARI-Armed robbers gunned down a man and his father over putting up resistance during a robbery here in the wee hours of Saturday.

Police said that three armed robbers barged into a mini goods transport company, took the staff and owners hostage at gunpoint and started looting. Upon resistance, the robbers opened straight fire, killing a man and son on the spot and fled the scene.

The dead bodies were shifted to hospital for post-mortem. The police registered a case against unidentified culprits and started further investigation.