Share:

ISLAMABAD - A renowned selector and former first class player Alamgir Khan confirmed to The Nation on Saturday that he was approached by Masood Anwar, Asif Faridi and others at Army Cricket Ground and forced him to sign on a written application that they had not interfered, nor had used any bad-mouthing during the trials conducted to select Rawalpindi team for the coming PCB Rawalpindi Region Inter-District U-19 Championship.

Alamgir while talking to The Nation, further said: “I refused to sign as not only me but hundreds of players and cricket promoters had witnessed the entire episode/incident at the Pindi Stadium where they were standing right behind the pitch where trials were being conducted. They have not only tried to pressurise me but also said that present Rawalpindi regime is set to finish and they will going to be selected and you must decide as to where you would be standing either with us or not.” saidAlamgir, adding:.”One of them also offered me one-on-one sitting and upon my decline they left and warned me of dire consequences.”

“I had played first class cricket for 15 years and also played aboard. I request PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani to conduct an inquiry and provide me justice as I was only there to honestly perform my official duties. Rawalpindi District hired/nominated me for conducting trials and I had nothing to do with anyone. It is hoped that an inquiry will bring out truth and justice will prevail.”

While talking to The Nation Islamabad Region President Shakil Shakih lambasted Masood Anwar for bringing his name into dispute. “It was a simple case of financial embezzlement of the PCB funds by Masood Anwar, which were meant for organising New Zealand series. Masood was given money out of which he failed to account for around Rs, 178,000.”

The PCB, said Shaikh, appointed him arbitrator with the consent of both parties and if one of them had any issue they should have raised objections at that time, during that period or afterward. “The independent inquiry was conducted by the PCB officials and its findings were submitted,” said former PCB BoGs member, who had headed numerous PCB Committees over the period of time.

He said on 10th October 2006 Masood Anwar was banned for a period of two years and was banned from taking part in any cricket-related activities through a notification issued by the than Director Cricket Operations and former Test player Salim Altaf. “Masood Anwar has failed to submit accounts pending against his name despite repeated reminders by the PCB GM Finance and office of the CB Election Commissioner etc since June 2006,” said the PCB notification,” His conduct and behaviour tantamount to serious violation of the undertaking by the office-bearers, various rules and regulations and directives of the PCB. By not submitting the accounts, he has committed a serious breach of code of conduct pertaining to office-bearers.” The PCB notification further stated: “Masood Anwar has been banned with immediate effect as Secretary DCA Rawalpdini or to hold any office in any cricket association, club, PCB-affiliated department or any kind of cricket-related activities/assignments for a period of two years.”

Masood is now not entitled to contest any elections in the region or district because of moral turpitude restrictions and that of embezzling the PCB funds.

“I have reserved the right to not only take legal course of action against the persons who try to bring my reputation into dispute but also take them to every available forum as well. Everyone knows my contributions towards Pakistan cricket. I had held various portfolios in the PCB and served cricket with dedication and devotion. I remained in the PCB BOGs as its member thrice in the past, besides heading countless committees constituted by the PCB,” said Shaikh, “I have nothing to do with Rawalpindi Region, District politics as I had clean past and present.”

Shakil Shaikh expressed the hope that PCB would take action against such persons and made them accountable so they could not dare to repeat such things in future.